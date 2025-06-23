$0.0512 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.04 24h high $0.05

The live Humanity price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.62M. The table above accurately updates our H price in real time. The price of H is up 0.32% since last hour, up 27.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 512.25M. H has a circulating supply of 1.83B coins and a max supply of 10.00B H .