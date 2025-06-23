HumanityH
Live Humanity price updates and the latest Humanity news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0512
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.05
The live Humanity price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.62M. The table above accurately updates our H price in real time. The price of H is up 0.32% since last hour, up 27.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $512.25M. H has a circulating supply of 1.83B coins and a max supply of 10.00B H.
Humanity Stats
What is the market cap of Humanity?
The current market cap of Humanity is $92.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Humanity?
Currently, 1.34B of H were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.26%.
What is the current price of Humanity?
The price of 1 Humanity currently costs $0.05.
How many Humanity are there?
The current circulating supply of Humanity is 1.83B. This is the total amount of H that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Humanity?
Humanity (H) currently ranks 470 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 92.05M
27.26 %
#470
$ 68.62M
1,800,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.