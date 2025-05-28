H2O DaoH2O
price
$0.445
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.10
24h high
$0.55
The live H2O Dao price today is $0.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69M. The table above accurately updates our H2O price in real time. The price of H2O is up 5.47% since last hour, up 322.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $444.72M. H2O has a circulating supply of 825.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B H2O.
H2O Dao Stats
What is the market cap of H2O Dao?
The current market cap of H2O Dao is $366.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of H2O Dao?
Currently, 3.80M of H2O were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 322.71%.
What is the current price of H2O Dao?
The price of 1 H2O Dao currently costs $0.44.
How many H2O Dao are there?
The current circulating supply of H2O Dao is 825.00M. This is the total amount of H2O that is available.
What is the relative popularity of H2O Dao?
H2O Dao (H2O) currently ranks 214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 366.89M
322.71 %
#214
$ 1.69M
830,000,000
