h2o

H2O DaoH2O

Live H2O Dao price updates and the latest H2O Dao news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.445

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.10

24h high

$0.55

VS
USD
BTC

The live H2O Dao price today is $0.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69M. The table above accurately updates our H2O price in real time. The price of H2O is up 5.47% since last hour, up 322.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $444.72M. H2O has a circulating supply of 825.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B H2O.

H2O Dao Stats

What is the market cap of H2O Dao?

The current market cap of H2O Dao is $366.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of H2O Dao?

Currently, 3.80M of H2O were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 322.71%.

What is the current price of H2O Dao?

The price of 1 H2O Dao currently costs $0.44.

How many H2O Dao are there?

The current circulating supply of H2O Dao is 825.00M. This is the total amount of H2O that is available.

What is the relative popularity of H2O Dao?

H2O Dao (H2O) currently ranks 214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 366.89M

322.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#214

24H Volume

$ 1.69M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

latest H2O Dao news