$0.151

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.16

The live Haedal Protocol price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.85M. The table above accurately updates our HAEDAL price in real time. The price of HAEDAL is down -1.31% since last hour, down -7.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $150.58M. HAEDAL has a circulating supply of 195.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HAEDAL.

Haedal Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Haedal Protocol?

The current market cap of Haedal Protocol is $29.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Haedal Protocol?

Currently, 211.50M of HAEDAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.86%.

What is the current price of Haedal Protocol?

The price of 1 Haedal Protocol currently costs $0.15.

How many Haedal Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Haedal Protocol is 195.00M. This is the total amount of HAEDAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Haedal Protocol?

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) currently ranks 997 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 29.36M

-7.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#997

24H Volume

$ 31.85M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

