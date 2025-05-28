hai

$0.0181

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hacken price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $451.35K. The table above accurately updates our HAI price in real time. The price of HAI is up 0.22% since last hour, up 3.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.08M. HAI has a circulating supply of 833.53M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HAI.

Hacken Stats

What is the market cap of Hacken?

The current market cap of Hacken is $15.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hacken?

Currently, 24.96M of HAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $451.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.00%.

What is the current price of Hacken?

The price of 1 Hacken currently costs $0.02.

How many Hacken are there?

The current circulating supply of Hacken is 833.53M. This is the total amount of HAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hacken?

Hacken (HAI) currently ranks 1361 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.05M

3.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1361

24H Volume

$ 451.35K

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

