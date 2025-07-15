haio

HAiOHAIO

Live HAiO price updates and the latest HAiO news.

price

$0.0443

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live HAiO price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.76M. The table above accurately updates our HAIO price in real time. The price of HAIO is down -0.09% since last hour, up 13.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.28M. HAIO has a circulating supply of 9.18B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HAIO.

HAiO Stats

What is the market cap of HAiO?

The current market cap of HAiO is $406.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HAiO?

Currently, 62.38M of HAIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.05%.

What is the current price of HAiO?

The price of 1 HAiO currently costs $0.04.

How many HAiO are there?

The current circulating supply of HAiO is 9.18B. This is the total amount of HAIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HAiO?

HAiO (HAIO) currently ranks 210 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 406.67M

13.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#210

24H Volume

$ 2.76M

Circulating Supply

9,200,000,000

