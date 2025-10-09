HanChainHAN
$0.139
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.17
24h high
$0.26
The live HanChain price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $719.41K. The table above accurately updates our HAN price in real time. The price of HAN is down -22.80% since last hour, down -47.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $207.87M. HAN has a circulating supply of 37.47M coins and a max supply of 1.50B HAN.
HanChain Stats
What is the market cap of HanChain?
The current market cap of HanChain is $6.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of HanChain?
Currently, 5.19M of HAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $719.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -47.61%.
What is the current price of HanChain?
The price of 1 HanChain currently costs $0.14.
How many HanChain are there?
The current circulating supply of HanChain is 37.47M. This is the total amount of HAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of HanChain?
HanChain (HAN) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.44M
-47.61 %
#1743
$ 719.41K
37,000,000
