sponsored by
The live Kava Lend price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.22M. The table above accurately updates our HARD price in real time. The price of HARD is up 9.77% since last hour, up 78.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.54M. HARD has a circulating supply of 134.79M coins and a max supply of 200.00M HARD.
Kava Lend Stats
What is the market cap of Kava Lend?
The current market cap of Kava Lend is $6.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kava Lend?
Currently, 192.40M of HARD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 78.94%.
What is the current price of Kava Lend?
The price of 1 Kava Lend currently costs $0.04.
How many Kava Lend are there?
The current circulating supply of Kava Lend is 134.79M. This is the total amount of HARD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kava Lend?
Kava Lend (HARD) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
