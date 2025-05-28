Hawk TuahHAWKTUAH
Live Hawk Tuah price updates and the latest Hawk Tuah news.
$0.00481
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Hawk Tuah price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.86M. The table above accurately updates our HAWKTUAH price in real time. The price of HAWKTUAH is down -26.42% since last hour, down -8.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.40M. HAWKTUAH has a circulating supply of 914.30M coins and a max supply of 914.30M HAWKTUAH.
Hawk Tuah Stats
What is the market cap of Hawk Tuah?
The current market cap of Hawk Tuah is $4.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hawk Tuah?
Currently, 1.84B of HAWKTUAH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.90%.
What is the current price of Hawk Tuah?
The price of 1 Hawk Tuah currently costs $0.005.
How many Hawk Tuah are there?
The current circulating supply of Hawk Tuah is 914.30M. This is the total amount of HAWKTUAH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hawk Tuah?
Hawk Tuah (HAWKTUAH) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 4.94M
-8.90 %
#1741
$ 8.86M
910,000,000
