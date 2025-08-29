hbd

Hive DollarHBD

Live Hive Dollar price updates and the latest Hive Dollar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.95

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hive Dollar price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.44K. The table above accurately updates our HBD price in real time. The price of HBD is down -0.22% since last hour, up 1.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.96M. HBD has a circulating supply of 34.96M coins and a max supply of 34.96M HBD.

Hive Dollar Stats

What is the market cap of Hive Dollar?

The current market cap of Hive Dollar is $34.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hive Dollar?

Currently, 59.44K of HBD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.78%.

What is the current price of Hive Dollar?

The price of 1 Hive Dollar currently costs $1.00.

How many Hive Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of Hive Dollar is 34.96M. This is the total amount of HBD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hive Dollar?

Hive Dollar (HBD) currently ranks 989 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.97M

1.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#989

24H Volume

$ 59.44K

Circulating Supply

35,000,000

latest Hive Dollar news