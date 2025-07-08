hbhype

The live Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE price today is $39.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $236.08K. The table above accurately updates our HBHYPE price in real time. The price of HBHYPE is up 0.30% since last hour, up 2.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $57.68M. HBHYPE has a circulating supply of 1.46M coins and a max supply of 1.46M HBHYPE.

Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE Stats

What is the market cap of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE?

The current market cap of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE is $57.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE?

Currently, 5.96K of HBHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $236.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.77%.

What is the current price of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE?

The price of 1 Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE currently costs $39.58.

How many Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE are there?

The current circulating supply of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE is 1.46M. This is the total amount of HBHYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE?

Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE (HBHYPE) currently ranks 642 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 57.88M

2.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#642

24H Volume

$ 236.08K

Circulating Supply

1,500,000

