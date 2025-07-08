hbusdt

Hyperbeat USDTHBUSDT

Live Hyperbeat USDT price updates and the latest Hyperbeat USDT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hyperbeat USDT price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $96.45K. The table above accurately updates our HBUSDT price in real time. The price of HBUSDT is up 0.49% since last hour, up 0.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.51M. HBUSDT has a circulating supply of 46.05M coins and a max supply of 46.05M HBUSDT.

Hyperbeat USDT Stats

What is the market cap of Hyperbeat USDT?

The current market cap of Hyperbeat USDT is $46.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hyperbeat USDT?

Currently, 95.49K of HBUSDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $96.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.69%.

What is the current price of Hyperbeat USDT?

The price of 1 Hyperbeat USDT currently costs $1.01.

How many Hyperbeat USDT are there?

The current circulating supply of Hyperbeat USDT is 46.05M. This is the total amount of HBUSDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hyperbeat USDT?

Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) currently ranks 731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 46.32M

0.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#731

24H Volume

$ 96.45K

Circulating Supply

46,000,000

latest Hyperbeat USDT news