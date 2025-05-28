hdn

$0.0507

The live Hydranet price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $139.75K. The table above accurately updates our HDN price in real time. The price of HDN is up 0.53% since last hour, down -1.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.21M. HDN has a circulating supply of 204.63M coins and a max supply of 300.00M HDN.

Hydranet Stats

What is the market cap of Hydranet?

The current market cap of Hydranet is $10.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hydranet?

Currently, 2.76M of HDN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $139.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.65%.

What is the current price of Hydranet?

The price of 1 Hydranet currently costs $0.05.

How many Hydranet are there?

The current circulating supply of Hydranet is 204.63M. This is the total amount of HDN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hydranet?

Hydranet (HDN) currently ranks 1585 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.37M

-1.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1585

24H Volume

$ 139.75K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

