$0.0316

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Hydro Protocol price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.91K. The table above accurately updates our HDRO price in real time. The price of HDRO is down -0.10% since last hour, up 0.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.64M. HDRO has a circulating supply of 336.30M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HDRO.

Hydro Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Hydro Protocol?

The current market cap of Hydro Protocol is $10.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hydro Protocol?

Currently, 4.74M of HDRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $149.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.58%.

What is the current price of Hydro Protocol?

The price of 1 Hydro Protocol currently costs $0.03.

How many Hydro Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Hydro Protocol is 336.30M. This is the total amount of HDRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hydro Protocol?

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) currently ranks 1571 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.64M

0.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1571

24H Volume

$ 149.91K

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

