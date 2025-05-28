hei

$0.352

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.35

24h high

$0.37

VS
USD
BTC

The live Heima price today is $0.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.41M. The table above accurately updates our HEI price in real time. The price of HEI is down -1.15% since last hour, down -3.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.19M. HEI has a circulating supply of 77.03M coins and a max supply of 100.00M HEI.

Heima Stats

What is the market cap of Heima?

The current market cap of Heima is $27.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Heima?

Currently, 18.23M of HEI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.20%.

What is the current price of Heima?

The price of 1 Heima currently costs $0.35.

How many Heima are there?

The current circulating supply of Heima is 77.03M. This is the total amount of HEI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Heima?

Heima (HEI) currently ranks 1036 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 27.10M

-3.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1036

24H Volume

$ 6.41M

Circulating Supply

77,000,000

