$1.54

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.10

24h high

$1.28

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hera Finance price today is $1.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $153.44K. The table above accurately updates our HERA price in real time. The price of HERA is up 0.73% since last hour, up 19.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.40M. HERA has a circulating supply of 4.24M coins and a max supply of 10.00M HERA.

Hera Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Hera Finance?

The current market cap of Hera Finance is $7.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hera Finance?

Currently, 99.64K of HERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $153.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.37%.

What is the current price of Hera Finance?

The price of 1 Hera Finance currently costs $1.54.

How many Hera Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Hera Finance is 4.24M. This is the total amount of HERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hera Finance?

Hera Finance (HERA) currently ranks 1698 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.15M

19.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1698

24H Volume

$ 153.44K

Circulating Supply

4,200,000

