$0.272

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.32

VS
USD
BTC

The live HERBCOIN price today is $0.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.07K. The table above accurately updates our HERB price in real time. The price of HERB is down -1.68% since last hour, up 152.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.22M. HERB has a circulating supply of 92.31M coins and a max supply of 100.00M HERB.

HERBCOIN Stats

What is the market cap of HERBCOIN?

The current market cap of HERBCOIN is $23.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HERBCOIN?

Currently, 187.61K of HERB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 152.90%.

What is the current price of HERBCOIN?

The price of 1 HERBCOIN currently costs $0.27.

How many HERBCOIN are there?

The current circulating supply of HERBCOIN is 92.31M. This is the total amount of HERB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HERBCOIN?

HERBCOIN (HERB) currently ranks 1149 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.60M

152.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1149

24H Volume

$ 51.07K

Circulating Supply

92,000,000

