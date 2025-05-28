hero

MetaheroHERO

Live Metahero price updates and the latest Metahero news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00114

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Metahero price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $101.45K. The table above accurately updates our HERO price in real time. The price of HERO is up 0.66% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.10M. HERO has a circulating supply of 9.37B coins and a max supply of 9.77B HERO.

Metahero Stats

What is the market cap of Metahero?

The current market cap of Metahero is $10.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metahero?

Currently, 89.25M of HERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $101.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of Metahero?

The price of 1 Metahero currently costs $0.001.

How many Metahero are there?

The current circulating supply of Metahero is 9.37B. This is the total amount of HERO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metahero?

Metahero (HERO) currently ranks 1573 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.62M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1573

24H Volume

$ 101.45K

Circulating Supply

9,400,000,000

latest Metahero news