The live Heurist price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.06M. The table above accurately updates our HEU price in real time. The price of HEU is up 8.69% since last hour, up 33.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.02M. HEU has a circulating supply of 162.52M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HEU.
Heurist Stats
What is the market cap of Heurist?
The current market cap of Heurist is $9.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Heurist?
Currently, 17.33M of HEU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.76%.
What is the current price of Heurist?
The price of 1 Heurist currently costs $0.06.
How many Heurist are there?
The current circulating supply of Heurist is 162.52M. This is the total amount of HEU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Heurist?
Heurist (HEU) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
