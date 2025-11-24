Hermez NetworkHEZ
The live Hermez Network price today is $3.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $55.84K. The table above accurately updates our HEZ price in real time. The price of HEZ is down -0.18% since last hour, up 0.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.22M. HEZ has a circulating supply of 16.71M coins and a max supply of 11.08M HEZ.
Hermez Network Stats
What is the market cap of Hermez Network?
The current market cap of Hermez Network is $39.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hermez Network?
Currently, 15.77K of HEZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $55.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.63%.
What is the current price of Hermez Network?
The price of 1 Hermez Network currently costs $3.54.
How many Hermez Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Hermez Network is 16.71M. This is the total amount of HEZ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hermez Network?
Hermez Network (HEZ) currently ranks 671 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
