hft

HashflowHFT

Live Hashflow price updates and the latest Hashflow news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0734

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hashflow price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.11M. The table above accurately updates our HFT price in real time. The price of HFT is up 1.39% since last hour, down -1.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.38M. HFT has a circulating supply of 575.27M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HFT.

Hashflow Stats

What is the market cap of Hashflow?

The current market cap of Hashflow is $42.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hashflow?

Currently, 246.83M of HFT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.57%.

What is the current price of Hashflow?

The price of 1 Hashflow currently costs $0.07.

How many Hashflow are there?

The current circulating supply of Hashflow is 575.27M. This is the total amount of HFT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hashflow?

Hashflow (HFT) currently ranks 800 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 42.21M

-1.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#800

24H Volume

$ 18.11M

Circulating Supply

580,000,000

latest Hashflow news