hfun

Hypurr FunHFUN

Live Hypurr Fun price updates and the latest Hypurr Fun news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$57.63

$0

(0%)

24h low

$55.61

24h high

$65.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hypurr Fun price today is $57.63 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.04M. The table above accurately updates our HFUN price in real time. The price of HFUN is up 0.60% since last hour, down -11.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $57.43M. HFUN has a circulating supply of 996.53K coins and a max supply of 996.53K HFUN.

Hypurr Fun Stats

What is the market cap of Hypurr Fun?

The current market cap of Hypurr Fun is $57.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hypurr Fun?

Currently, 35.48K of HFUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.53%.

What is the current price of Hypurr Fun?

The price of 1 Hypurr Fun currently costs $57.63.

How many Hypurr Fun are there?

The current circulating supply of Hypurr Fun is 996.53K. This is the total amount of HFUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hypurr Fun?

Hypurr Fun (HFUN) currently ranks 679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 57.43M

-11.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#679

24H Volume

$ 2.04M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000

latest Hypurr Fun news