$0.00706

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hibernates price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.70M. The table above accurately updates our HIBER price in real time. The price of HIBER is down -4.45% since last hour, up 15.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.06M. HIBER has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HIBER.

Hibernates Stats

What is the market cap of Hibernates?

The current market cap of Hibernates is $7.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hibernates?

Currently, 1.23B of HIBER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.17%.

What is the current price of Hibernates?

The price of 1 Hibernates currently costs $0.007.

How many Hibernates are there?

The current circulating supply of Hibernates is 1.00B. This is the total amount of HIBER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hibernates?

Hibernates (HIBER) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.47M

15.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 8.70M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

