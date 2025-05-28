HibernatesHIBER
Live Hibernates price updates and the latest Hibernates news.
price
$0.00706
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Hibernates price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.70M. The table above accurately updates our HIBER price in real time. The price of HIBER is down -4.45% since last hour, up 15.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.06M. HIBER has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HIBER.
Hibernates Stats
What is the market cap of Hibernates?
The current market cap of Hibernates is $7.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hibernates?
Currently, 1.23B of HIBER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.17%.
What is the current price of Hibernates?
The price of 1 Hibernates currently costs $0.007.
How many Hibernates are there?
The current circulating supply of Hibernates is 1.00B. This is the total amount of HIBER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hibernates?
Hibernates (HIBER) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.47M
15.17 %
#1722
$ 8.70M
1,000,000,000
