hifi

Hifi FinanceHIFI

Live Hifi Finance price updates and the latest Hifi Finance news.

price

$0.121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hifi Finance price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.63M. The table above accurately updates our HIFI price in real time. The price of HIFI is down -1.79% since last hour, up 0.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.16M. HIFI has a circulating supply of 147.95M coins and a max supply of 166.81M HIFI.

Hifi Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Hifi Finance?

The current market cap of Hifi Finance is $18.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hifi Finance?

Currently, 137.58M of HIFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.63M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.62%.

What is the current price of Hifi Finance?

The price of 1 Hifi Finance currently costs $0.12.

How many Hifi Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Hifi Finance is 147.95M. This is the total amount of HIFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hifi Finance?

Hifi Finance (HIFI) currently ranks 1252 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.05M

0.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1252

24H Volume

$ 16.63M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

