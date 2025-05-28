highkey

$0.00669

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live HighKey price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.51M. The table above accurately updates our HIGHKEY price in real time. The price of HIGHKEY is down -32.85% since last hour, down -32.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.35M. HIGHKEY has a circulating supply of 950.00M coins and a max supply of 950.00M HIGHKEY.

HighKey Stats

What is the market cap of HighKey?

The current market cap of HighKey is $6.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HighKey?

Currently, 226.05M of HIGHKEY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -32.53%.

What is the current price of HighKey?

The price of 1 HighKey currently costs $0.007.

How many HighKey are there?

The current circulating supply of HighKey is 950.00M. This is the total amount of HIGHKEY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HighKey?

HighKey (HIGHKEY) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.83M

-32.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 1.51M

Circulating Supply

950,000,000

