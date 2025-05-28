hint

$0.00875

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hive Intelligence price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $522.37K. The table above accurately updates our HINT price in real time. The price of HINT is up 0.97% since last hour, down -2.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.75M. HINT has a circulating supply of 990.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HINT.

Hive Intelligence Stats

What is the market cap of Hive Intelligence?

The current market cap of Hive Intelligence is $8.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hive Intelligence?

Currently, 59.68M of HINT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $522.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.99%.

What is the current price of Hive Intelligence?

The price of 1 Hive Intelligence currently costs $0.009.

How many Hive Intelligence are there?

The current circulating supply of Hive Intelligence is 990.00M. This is the total amount of HINT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hive Intelligence?

Hive Intelligence (HINT) currently ranks 1695 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.66M

-2.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1695

24H Volume

$ 522.37K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

