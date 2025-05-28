Hive is a platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps), specializing in content distribution apps, that originated from a contentious chain split with Steem. As a result of the fork, the Hive network contains all of the content previously deployed to Steem. The split arose from a protracted battle between the former Steem community and the Tron Foundation after the latter acquired popular Steem-based app, Steemit Inc., including its STEEM holdings. Hive intentionally did not distribute HIVE tokens to Steem accounts associated with Tron so their perceived adversary could not have a stake in the new network.