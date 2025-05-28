hmstr

Hamster KombatHMSTR

Live Hamster Kombat price updates and the latest Hamster Kombat news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00216

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hamster Kombat price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.07M. The table above accurately updates our HMSTR price in real time. The price of HMSTR is down -0.22% since last hour, up 2.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $216.08M. HMSTR has a circulating supply of 64.38B coins and a max supply of 100.00B HMSTR.

Hamster Kombat Stats

What is the market cap of Hamster Kombat?

The current market cap of Hamster Kombat is $139.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hamster Kombat?

Currently, 11.60B of HMSTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.21%.

What is the current price of Hamster Kombat?

The price of 1 Hamster Kombat currently costs $0.002.

How many Hamster Kombat are there?

The current circulating supply of Hamster Kombat is 64.38B. This is the total amount of HMSTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hamster Kombat?

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) currently ranks 385 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 139.30M

2.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#385

24H Volume

$ 25.07M

Circulating Supply

64,000,000,000

latest Hamster Kombat news