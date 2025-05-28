hmt

The live HUMAN Protocol price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107.44K. The table above accurately updates our HMT price in real time. The price of HMT is down -0.09% since last hour, down -2.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.82M. HMT has a circulating supply of 757.87M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HMT.

HUMAN Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of HUMAN Protocol?

The current market cap of HUMAN Protocol is $32.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HUMAN Protocol?

Currently, 2.51M of HMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $107.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.46%.

What is the current price of HUMAN Protocol?

The price of 1 HUMAN Protocol currently costs $0.04.

How many HUMAN Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of HUMAN Protocol is 757.87M. This is the total amount of HMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HUMAN Protocol?

HUMAN Protocol (HMT) currently ranks 937 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.45M

-2.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#937

24H Volume

$ 107.44K

Circulating Supply

760,000,000

