The live Handshake price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.09K. The table above accurately updates our HNS price in real time. The price of HNS is down -4.21% since last hour, down -11.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.59M. HNS has a circulating supply of 644.81M coins and a max supply of 2.04B HNS.
What is the market cap of Handshake?
The current market cap of Handshake is $10.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Handshake?
Currently, 3.95M of HNS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.89%.
What is the current price of Handshake?
The price of 1 Handshake currently costs $0.02.
How many Handshake are there?
The current circulating supply of Handshake is 644.81M. This is the total amount of HNS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Handshake?
Handshake (HNS) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
