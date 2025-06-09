home

$0.0244

The live HOME price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34.44M. The table above accurately updates our HOME price in real time. The price of HOME is down -1.28% since last hour, down -36.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $244.19M. HOME has a circulating supply of 2.72B coins and a max supply of 10.00B HOME.

HOME Stats

What is the market cap of HOME?

The current market cap of HOME is $66.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HOME?

Currently, 1.41B of HOME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $34.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.73%.

What is the current price of HOME?

The price of 1 HOME currently costs $0.02.

How many HOME are there?

The current circulating supply of HOME is 2.72B. This is the total amount of HOME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HOME?

HOME (HOME) currently ranks 629 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 66.40M

-36.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#629

24H Volume

$ 34.44M

Circulating Supply

2,700,000,000

