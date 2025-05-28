hook

$0.142

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.14

The live Hooked Protocol price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.43M. The table above accurately updates our HOOK price in real time. The price of HOOK is up 0.15% since last hour, up 2.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $70.93M. HOOK has a circulating supply of 245.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M HOOK.

Hooked Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Hooked Protocol?

The current market cap of Hooked Protocol is $34.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hooked Protocol?

Currently, 38.31M of HOOK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.13%.

What is the current price of Hooked Protocol?

The price of 1 Hooked Protocol currently costs $0.14.

How many Hooked Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Hooked Protocol is 245.00M. This is the total amount of HOOK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hooked Protocol?

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) currently ranks 890 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 34.79M

2.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#890

24H Volume

$ 5.43M

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

