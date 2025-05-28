hoops

$0.00486

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live Hoops price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.53K. The table above accurately updates our HOOPS price in real time. The price of HOOPS is down -2.48% since last hour, up 9.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.86M. HOOPS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B HOOPS.

What is the market cap of Hoops?

The current market cap of Hoops is $4.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hoops?

Currently, 14.11M of HOOPS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.90%.

What is the current price of Hoops?

The price of 1 Hoops currently costs $0.005.

How many Hoops are there?

The current circulating supply of Hoops is 1.00B. This is the total amount of HOOPS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hoops?

Hoops (HOOPS) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 4.95M

9.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 68.53K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

