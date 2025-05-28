hoppy

$0.0000298

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00003

24h high

$0.00003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hoppy price today is $0.00003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.01M. The table above accurately updates our HOPPY price in real time. The price of HOPPY is down -1.92% since last hour, up 8.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.52M. HOPPY has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B HOPPY.

Hoppy Stats

What is the market cap of Hoppy?

The current market cap of Hoppy is $12.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hoppy?

Currently, 101.13B of HOPPY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.56%.

What is the current price of Hoppy?

The price of 1 Hoppy currently costs $0.00003.

How many Hoppy are there?

The current circulating supply of Hoppy is 420.69B. This is the total amount of HOPPY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hoppy?

Hoppy (HOPPY) currently ranks 1468 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.53M

8.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1468

24H Volume

$ 3.01M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

