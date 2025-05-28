HoloHOT
Live Holo price updates and the latest Holo news.
price
$0.00113
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.001
The live Holo price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.56M. The table above accurately updates our HOT price in real time. The price of HOT is up 0.36% since last hour, up 0.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $201.18M. HOT has a circulating supply of 177.62B coins and a max supply of 177.62B HOT.
about Holo
What is Holo?
Holo Stats
What is the market cap of Holo?
The current market cap of Holo is $201.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Holo?
Currently, 6.68B of HOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.62%.
What is the current price of Holo?
The price of 1 Holo currently costs $0.001.
How many Holo are there?
The current circulating supply of Holo is 177.62B. This is the total amount of HOT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Holo?
Holo (HOT) currently ranks 315 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 201.14M
0.62 %
#315
$ 7.56M
180,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
