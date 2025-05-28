hotcross

Hot CrossHOTCROSS

Live Hot Cross price updates and the latest Hot Cross news.

price

$0.0668

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Hot Cross price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $756.82K. The table above accurately updates our HOTCROSS price in real time. The price of HOTCROSS is up 5.40% since last hour, up 1.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.41M. HOTCROSS has a circulating supply of 111.50M coins and a max supply of 500.00M HOTCROSS.

Hot Cross Stats

What is the market cap of Hot Cross?

The current market cap of Hot Cross is $7.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hot Cross?

Currently, 11.33M of HOTCROSS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $756.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.22%.

What is the current price of Hot Cross?

The price of 1 Hot Cross currently costs $0.07.

How many Hot Cross are there?

The current circulating supply of Hot Cross is 111.50M. This is the total amount of HOTCROSS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hot Cross?

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) currently ranks 984 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.85M

1.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#984

24H Volume

$ 756.82K

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

