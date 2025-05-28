HotKeySwapHOTKEY
The live HotKeySwap price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $928.75K. The table above accurately updates our HOTKEY price in real time. The price of HOTKEY is down -9.62% since last hour, up 13.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.03M. HOTKEY has a circulating supply of 95.00M coins and a max supply of 95.00M HOTKEY.
HotKeySwap Stats
What is the market cap of HotKeySwap?
The current market cap of HotKeySwap is $11.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of HotKeySwap?
Currently, 8.00M of HOTKEY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $928.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.57%.
What is the current price of HotKeySwap?
The price of 1 HotKeySwap currently costs $0.12.
How many HotKeySwap are there?
The current circulating supply of HotKeySwap is 95.00M. This is the total amount of HOTKEY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of HotKeySwap?
HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
