Live Housecoin price updates and the latest Housecoin news.

price

$0.0523

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

The live Housecoin price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.81M. The table above accurately updates our HOUSE price in real time. The price of HOUSE is up 2.41% since last hour, up 5.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $52.22M. HOUSE has a circulating supply of 998.83M coins and a max supply of 998.83M HOUSE.

Housecoin Stats

What is the market cap of Housecoin?

The current market cap of Housecoin is $52.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Housecoin?

Currently, 570.14M of HOUSE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.52%.

What is the current price of Housecoin?

The price of 1 Housecoin currently costs $0.05.

How many Housecoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Housecoin is 998.83M. This is the total amount of HOUSE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Housecoin?

Housecoin (HOUSE) currently ranks 717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 52.39M

5.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#717

24H Volume

$ 29.81M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

