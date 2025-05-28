hpt

Huobi Pool TokenHPT

Live Huobi Pool Token price updates and the latest Huobi Pool Token news.

price

$0.00201

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Huobi Pool Token price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169.09K. The table above accurately updates our HPT price in real time. The price of HPT is % since last hour, up 0.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.06M. HPT has a circulating supply of 4.70B coins and a max supply of 10.00B HPT.

Huobi Pool Token Stats

What is the market cap of Huobi Pool Token?

The current market cap of Huobi Pool Token is $9.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Huobi Pool Token?

Currently, 84.31M of HPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $169.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.59%.

What is the current price of Huobi Pool Token?

The price of 1 Huobi Pool Token currently costs $0.002.

How many Huobi Pool Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Huobi Pool Token is 4.70B. This is the total amount of HPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Huobi Pool Token?

Huobi Pool Token (HPT) currently ranks 389 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.43M

0.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#389

24H Volume

$ 169.09K

Circulating Supply

4,700,000,000

