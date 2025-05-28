hsk

$0.359

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.36

24h high

$0.36

The live HashKey Platform Token price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $650.77K. The table above accurately updates our HSK price in real time. The price of HSK is up 0.12% since last hour, down -0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $359.00M. HSK has a circulating supply of 132.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B HSK.

HashKey Platform Token Stats

What is the market cap of HashKey Platform Token?

The current market cap of HashKey Platform Token is $47.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HashKey Platform Token?

Currently, 1.81M of HSK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $650.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.04%.

What is the current price of HashKey Platform Token?

The price of 1 HashKey Platform Token currently costs $0.36.

How many HashKey Platform Token are there?

The current circulating supply of HashKey Platform Token is 132.50M. This is the total amount of HSK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HashKey Platform Token?

HashKey Platform Token (HSK) currently ranks 755 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 47.57M

-0.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#755

24H Volume

$ 650.77K

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

