The Hathor network is a PoW blockchain combining directed acyclic graph (DAG) with current blockchain technology. Hathor’s architecture enables the network to scale to hundreds of transactions per second. The network shares a lot of the hash rate with Bitcoin. HTR is the native token of the Hathor network and is used to reward miners and mint new tokens. The token is merged-mined with the Bitcoin blockchain. Hathor Network, at its core, is a scalable tokenization platform designed to enable plug-and-play blockchain solutions. The main features of the network that distinguish it from competitors are its zero fee and quick transactions, built-in atomic swaps enabling different tokens to be reliably exchanged in the same transaction, the ability to create custom tokens in one click, and an easy way to use version of smart contracts connected to oracles (“nano contracts”). The first product deployed on the mainnet is a tokenization service. Smart contracts and coding are not involved in the creation of tokens on Hathor, as they are created in layer 1, built in the protocol itself. Any user can create a token from their smart phone in minutes by defining the parameters for token name, symbol and initial supply and decide to allow minting or burning tokens in the future.