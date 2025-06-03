SolanaHub staked SOLHUBSOL
Live SolanaHub staked SOL price updates and the latest SolanaHub staked SOL news.
price
sponsored by
$171.94
$0
(0%)
24h low
$171.57
24h high
$180.24
The live SolanaHub staked SOL price today is $171.94 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.37K. The table above accurately updates our HUBSOL price in real time. The price of HUBSOL is down -1.48% since last hour, down -0.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.50M. HUBSOL has a circulating supply of 61.04K coins and a max supply of 61.04K HUBSOL.
SolanaHub staked SOL Stats
What is the market cap of SolanaHub staked SOL?
The current market cap of SolanaHub staked SOL is $10.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SolanaHub staked SOL?
Currently, 374.36 of HUBSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $64.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.76%.
What is the current price of SolanaHub staked SOL?
The price of 1 SolanaHub staked SOL currently costs $171.94.
How many SolanaHub staked SOL are there?
The current circulating supply of SolanaHub staked SOL is 61.04K. This is the total amount of HUBSOL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SolanaHub staked SOL?
SolanaHub staked SOL (HUBSOL) currently ranks 1538 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.49M
-0.76 %
#1538
$ 64.37K
61,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Unless incentive structures change, or there are ways for competitive protocols to implement either higher take rates on fees, or increase volume on their application through incentive programs, it seems that Hyperliquid will continue to consolidate its lead on both volumes as well as fees earned from those volumes.
by Boccaccio
/
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/