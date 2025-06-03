hubsol

$171.94

24h low

$171.57

24h high

$180.24

The live SolanaHub staked SOL price today is $171.94 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.37K. The table above accurately updates our HUBSOL price in real time. The price of HUBSOL is down -1.48% since last hour, down -0.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.50M. HUBSOL has a circulating supply of 61.04K coins and a max supply of 61.04K HUBSOL.

SolanaHub staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of SolanaHub staked SOL?

The current market cap of SolanaHub staked SOL is $10.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SolanaHub staked SOL?

Currently, 374.36 of HUBSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $64.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.76%.

What is the current price of SolanaHub staked SOL?

The price of 1 SolanaHub staked SOL currently costs $171.94.

How many SolanaHub staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of SolanaHub staked SOL is 61.04K. This is the total amount of HUBSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SolanaHub staked SOL?

SolanaHub staked SOL (HUBSOL) currently ranks 1538 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.49M

-0.76 %

Market Cap Rank

#1538

24H Volume

$ 64.37K

Circulating Supply

61,000

