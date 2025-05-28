hund

$0.0207

The live Hund price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.85M. The table above accurately updates our HUND price in real time. The price of HUND is up 3.35% since last hour, up 16.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.27M. HUND has a circulating supply of 400.00M coins and a max supply of 400.00M HUND.

Hund Stats

What is the market cap of Hund?

The current market cap of Hund is $8.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hund?

Currently, 282.99M of HUND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.12%.

What is the current price of Hund?

The price of 1 Hund currently costs $0.02.

How many Hund are there?

The current circulating supply of Hund is 400.00M. This is the total amount of HUND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hund?

Hund (HUND) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

