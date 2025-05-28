hunt

The live Hunt price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.03M. The table above accurately updates our HUNT price in real time. The price of HUNT is up 1.00% since last hour, up 0.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $51.97M. HUNT has a circulating supply of 198.91M coins and a max supply of 198.91M HUNT.

Hunt Stats

What is the market cap of Hunt?

The current market cap of Hunt is $51.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hunt?

Currently, 23.09M of HUNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.96%.

What is the current price of Hunt?

The price of 1 Hunt currently costs $0.26.

How many Hunt are there?

The current circulating supply of Hunt is 198.91M. This is the total amount of HUNT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hunt?

Hunt (HUNT) currently ranks 724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 51.97M

0.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#724

24H Volume

$ 6.03M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

