$0.0000947

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0001

The live Hycon price today is $0.00009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.84K. The table above accurately updates our HYC price in real time. The price of HYC is % since last hour, up 80.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $277.46K. HYC has a circulating supply of 2.68B coins and a max supply of 2.93B HYC.

Hycon Stats

What is the market cap of Hycon?

The current market cap of Hycon is $252.95K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hycon?

Currently, 674.13M of HYC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 80.67%.

What is the current price of Hycon?

The price of 1 Hycon currently costs $0.00009.

How many Hycon are there?

The current circulating supply of Hycon is 2.68B. This is the total amount of HYC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hycon?

Hycon (HYC) currently ranks 656 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 252.95K

80.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#656

24H Volume

$ 63.84K

Circulating Supply

2,700,000,000

