HyconHYC
Live Hycon price updates and the latest Hycon news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000947
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0001
24h high
$0.0001
The live Hycon price today is $0.00009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.84K. The table above accurately updates our HYC price in real time. The price of HYC is % since last hour, up 80.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $277.46K. HYC has a circulating supply of 2.68B coins and a max supply of 2.93B HYC.
Hycon Stats
What is the market cap of Hycon?
The current market cap of Hycon is $252.95K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hycon?
Currently, 674.13M of HYC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 80.67%.
What is the current price of Hycon?
The price of 1 Hycon currently costs $0.00009.
How many Hycon are there?
The current circulating supply of Hycon is 2.68B. This is the total amount of HYC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hycon?
Hycon (HYC) currently ranks 656 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 252.95K
80.67 %
#656
$ 63.84K
2,700,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/