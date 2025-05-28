hyperskids

$0.00791

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live $HYPERSKIDS price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.08M. The table above accurately updates our HYPERSKIDS price in real time. The price of HYPERSKIDS is down -1.00% since last hour, up 42.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.91M. HYPERSKIDS has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M HYPERSKIDS.

$HYPERSKIDS Stats

What is the market cap of $HYPERSKIDS?

The current market cap of $HYPERSKIDS is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of $HYPERSKIDS?

Currently, 263.36M of HYPERSKIDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 42.84%.

What is the current price of $HYPERSKIDS?

The price of 1 $HYPERSKIDS currently costs $0.008.

How many $HYPERSKIDS are there?

The current circulating supply of $HYPERSKIDS is 999.99M. This is the total amount of HYPERSKIDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of $HYPERSKIDS?

$HYPERSKIDS (HYPERSKIDS) currently ranks 1706 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

42.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1706

24H Volume

$ 2.08M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

