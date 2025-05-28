iag

$0.185

The live Iagon price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $423.40K. The table above accurately updates our IAG price in real time. The price of IAG is up 1.04% since last hour, up 0.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $185.34M. IAG has a circulating supply of 376.02M coins and a max supply of 1.00B IAG.

Iagon Stats

What is the market cap of Iagon?

The current market cap of Iagon is $69.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Iagon?

Currently, 2.28M of IAG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $423.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.84%.

What is the current price of Iagon?

The price of 1 Iagon currently costs $0.19.

How many Iagon are there?

The current circulating supply of Iagon is 376.02M. This is the total amount of IAG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Iagon?

Iagon (IAG) currently ranks 624 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 69.43M

0.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#624

24H Volume

$ 423.40K

Circulating Supply

380,000,000

