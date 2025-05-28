ibera

Infrared BeraIBERA

Live Infrared Bera price updates and the latest Infrared Bera news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.81

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.69

24h high

$2.91

VS
USD
BTC

The live Infrared Bera price today is $2.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $592.85K. The table above accurately updates our IBERA price in real time. The price of IBERA is up 0.83% since last hour, up 2.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $238.52M. IBERA has a circulating supply of 84.88M coins and a max supply of 84.88M IBERA.

Infrared Bera Stats

What is the market cap of Infrared Bera?

The current market cap of Infrared Bera is $238.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Infrared Bera?

Currently, 210.98K of IBERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $592.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.80%.

What is the current price of Infrared Bera?

The price of 1 Infrared Bera currently costs $2.81.

How many Infrared Bera are there?

The current circulating supply of Infrared Bera is 84.88M. This is the total amount of IBERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Infrared Bera?

Infrared Bera (IBERA) currently ranks 278 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 238.50M

2.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#278

24H Volume

$ 592.85K

Circulating Supply

85,000,000

latest Infrared Bera news