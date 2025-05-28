ibgt

Infrared BGTIBGT

Live Infrared BGT price updates and the latest Infrared BGT news.

$4.02

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.75

24h high

$4.13

The live Infrared BGT price today is $4.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.65M. The table above accurately updates our IBGT price in real time. The price of IBGT is up 0.38% since last hour, up 0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.49M. IBGT has a circulating supply of 8.58M coins and a max supply of 8.58M IBGT.

Infrared BGT Stats

What is the market cap of Infrared BGT?

The current market cap of Infrared BGT is $34.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Infrared BGT?

Currently, 411.08K of IBGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.23%.

What is the current price of Infrared BGT?

The price of 1 Infrared BGT currently costs $4.02.

How many Infrared BGT are there?

The current circulating supply of Infrared BGT is 8.58M. This is the total amount of IBGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Infrared BGT?

Infrared BGT (IBGT) currently ranks 895 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.49M

0.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#895

24H Volume

$ 1.65M

Circulating Supply

8,600,000

