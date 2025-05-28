icbx

$0.000698

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live ICB Network price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $216.48K. The table above accurately updates our ICBX price in real time. The price of ICBX is down -2.90% since last hour, down -1.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $69.79M. ICBX has a circulating supply of 8.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B ICBX.

ICB Network Stats

What is the market cap of ICB Network?

The current market cap of ICB Network is $15.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ICB Network?

Currently, 310.20M of ICBX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $216.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.55%.

What is the current price of ICB Network?

The price of 1 ICB Network currently costs $0.0007.

How many ICB Network are there?

The current circulating supply of ICB Network is 8.00B. This is the total amount of ICBX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ICB Network?

ICB Network (ICBX) currently ranks 1346 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.08M

-1.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1346

24H Volume

$ 216.48K

Circulating Supply

8,000,000,000

