icecream

IceCream AIICECREAM

Live IceCream AI price updates and the latest IceCream AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0155

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live IceCream AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $224.38K. The table above accurately updates our ICECREAM price in real time. The price of ICECREAM is up 3.78% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.54M. ICECREAM has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ICECREAM.

IceCream AI Stats

What is the market cap of IceCream AI?

The current market cap of IceCream AI is $15.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IceCream AI?

Currently, 14.44M of ICECREAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $224.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of IceCream AI?

The price of 1 IceCream AI currently costs $0.02.

How many IceCream AI are there?

The current circulating supply of IceCream AI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ICECREAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IceCream AI?

IceCream AI (ICECREAM) currently ranks 1362 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.52M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1362

24H Volume

$ 224.38K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest IceCream AI news